COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs is in recovery mode after a late spring snowstorm knocked out trees and power lines across the area over the weekend.

Spring snow isn’t all that unusual in Colorado, but these storms – with heavy snow – tend to cause more damage.

“It’ll probably take us six months to clean up,” said Dennis Will, a city forester. “We can’t catch a break.”

Clean-up efforts, he said, are still underway after a storm in December.

And, if you’re landscaping, you could benefit from those efforts. The city is mulching the branches and trees as their crews collect them. Community members can head to 1601 Recreation Way if they’d like to pick up mulch at no cost.

You can watch the city’s update on this page.

Important Tree Information

If a fallen tree or debris is touching a power line, do not touch the tree or the power line. Report the tree to your utility company.

To report a down tree in the street or public right of way, use the GoCOS! app on a mobile device or call 719-385-ROAD.

For city trees in parks, on trails, medians or other city property, report it using the app on a mobile device.

The City cannot remove trees or debris on private property. A list of tree/debris removal companies can be found at ColoradoSprings.Gov/SpringStorm.