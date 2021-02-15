RECORD LOW TEMPS: Plumber offers tips to keep pipes from freezing

COLORADO SPRINGS — The bitter cold temperatures causing significant problems in Colorado Springs, and knowing what precautions to take could make a big difference in coping with recent arctic conditions.

Master Plumber B.J. Bishop with Bill’s Plumbing said they’re busier than ever thanks to a winter season, unlike the one we saw last year.

“What difference from this year to last year, last year kind of spoiled us a little bit with it being so warm,” said Bishop. “Obviously, we’re setting record-breaking temps, and it’s the consistent days that are messing with us.”

The brunt of the cold hitting parts of our state harder than others. But Bishop is seeing frozen and bursting pipes all over Colorado Springs.

“Even right now in the middle of town, we’re not on a mountain, this house is 50 years old, and it’s frozen, so just very, very weird temperatures that are setting all this off,” Bishop added.

A common cause for frozen pipes is air that creeps in.

According to the master plumber, “once you get an ice block over here it’s got no where for the ice to expand it or for the air to expand anymore and that’s what will blow copper pipes out is the cold air just expanding inside of there.”

But Bishop says there are ways to keep your pipes in one piece.

“Definitely want to keep your faucets open, just had a trickle not much running, and just keep an eye on things, he said; definitely keep your cupboard doors open under your kitchen sink and let that heat from the house go in there, and that’ll definitely help out.”

If your pipes do freeze, you will quickly find yourself without water, and most of the time, there isn’t much a plumber can do until the lines are thawed.

For Bishop, the record cold means business.

“Keep in mind that all of us are very busy, definitely try to get to you accordingly, but just sit and wait like I said, turn some faucets on, open some cupboards let the warm air get in there just be patient,” Bishop added. “If something frees up and you have a leak immediately shut the water off down in your mechanical room and wait for us to give you a callback.”