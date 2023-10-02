(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two suspects who are accused of stealing mail from a Colorado Springs apartment complex last month.

The alleged thefts happened at the Quail Run Apartments, located at 1690 Dublin Boulevard near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and East Woodmen Road.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service released photos of the suspects and said the alleged mail thefts happened at the complex on Sept. 7, 2023, and Sept. 25, 2023.

Courtesy: U.S. Postal Inspection Service

If you recognize these people or have any information, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-(877) 876-2455, say “Law Enforcement,” and reference Case No. 4006297-MT. All information will be kept strictly confidential and people should not try to apprehend the suspects themselves.