(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs your help identifying two suspects apparently involved in a shoplifting incident at a Dollar General in Pueblo West.

Courtesy: PCSO Courtesy: PCSO

According to PCSO, the incident happened on Tuesday, July 4 at the store located at 1607 West Industry Drive, and deputies need your help identifying the suspects above.

If you know who they are, or anything about crime, you are asked to contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #19735. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.