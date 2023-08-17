(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who allegedly used a fake ID to pawn a stolen item.

PPD posted photos of the man on X, (formally known as Twitter) on Thursday, Aug. 17, and said the incident happened last month on Tuesday, July 25. The Property Crimes Unit is now hoping the public can provide some answers on who he is.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

If you recognize this man or know who he is, PPD asks you to contact Detective Maize at (719) 553-3281. If you’d like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.