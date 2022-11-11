(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Realty One is hosting a family-friendly event this Sunday, Nov. 14 to invite the public to learn more about human trafficking and how they can help.

The event is being held at Ivywild School from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes games and activities for the whole family. Those who choose to attend can also bring items to donate for Reclaiming Hope’s Hope Bags. These bags are used by law enforcement to provide essentials for victims of sex trafficking.

Marisol Gerth, SunWest Mortgage Branch Manager, has been coordinating this event and credited numerous people including Kerri Kilgore, Owen Davies, and agents with Realty One Apex. “This event has been a labor of love with so many coming together to make it happen,” said Gerth.

Courtesy: Marisol Gerth

Sues Hess, Executive Director of Reclaiming Hope, said, “Reclaiming Hope is honored that Realty One chose us as the beneficiary of their work.”

The event will have a free country concert featuring Kevin Austin and Wire Wood Station. There will also be Hoo Hair, Bochi Ball, virtual reality games, face painting, and more. Food and activities will be priced accordingly. All proceeds will directly benefit Reclaiming Hope.

Ivywild School is located at 1604 South Cascade Avenue in Colorado Springs.