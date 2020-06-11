Ready for a wild time? Pueblo Zoo welcomes back guests

PUEBLO, Colo. — People can now plan a day among the animals in Pueblo. The Pueblo Zoo reopened to the general public on Wednesday after shutting their door on March 17.

The Pueblo Zoo is an Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) accredited facility that shows off more than 500 animals on 25-acres. Although things may be a little different at the Zoo, Zookeepers say they are following strict guidelines so visitors can once again see the wildlife.

“We need to get the revenue going to care for the animals,” Pueblo Zoo Executive Director Abbie Krause said. “We’re hoping that people will come and feel safe. We are going to start with initially capping our admissions to make sure people can do proper social distancing.”

Only 200 people are allowed in the zoo at a time and there are no reservations. Llamas are about six feet tall so guests are reminded to be a llama length from other zoo-goers.

To check the capacity rate go to the Pueblo Zoo website here before the trip to the zoo.

“Every zoo is in the same situation so we have to each figure it out for ourselves,” Krause added.

Zoo Keepers have changed a few things to keep guests and the 125 different species safe from COVID-19:

Face coverings are required while visiting the zoo

Groups must practice social distancing while visiting the zoo by remaining at least 6 feet from other groups

Credit Card transactions are preferred for admission. Cash will be accepted with exact change only

Gifts are available from two outside kiosks

Call in orders are available from the Cafe

Wheelchairs and wagons are not available

Indoor exhibits are closed (Discovery Room, EcoCenter, World of Color and Islands of Life)

Designated path for guests to follow outlined in the zoo map

The Pueblo Zoo had an estimated loss of $275,000 in revenue during the pandemic which is about a 36 percent drop in the zoo’s overall revenue. There have been at least $23,000 donated. It takes $116,000 a month to feed the animals and pay the staff. Thankfully the zoo did not have to let go of any employees because of the Paycheck Protection Program.

“We need to find other solutions as we move forward,” Krause explained. “We are trying to take the opportunity to take advantage of things that we might have not done before and we are looking at how do we move forward with online and virtual opportunities both for fundraising and education.”

Every dollar brought in is crucial this year for all of the creatures great and small. The zoo says the crisis has allowed them to think outside the exhibits to bring the love of animals to others.

The annual fundraisers have changed to keep to the health department’s advice. The Zoofari will be virtual and will take place online on July 17. The Brew at the Zoo will be rescheduled for October 10. Summer Camps are scheduled to begin July 6. To register click here.

Some may think the popular Netflix series Tiger King will attract visitors to local zoos. Krause called the show a very sensationalist situation.

“We have always been an advocate of the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums, we are an accredited zoo and we believe very strongly in that process of keeping the quality of zoos up and these roadside attractions are questionable,” Krause added. “There are a lot of things that happen there that we don’t agree with and that’s why we participate in the Association of Zoo’s and Aquariums accreditation process.”