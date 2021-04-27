Rawlings Library in Pueblo gets major renovations but need community help to finish

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Rawlings Library is getting a major renovation inside and out this summer but they will also require the community’s help to finish the project.

So far, the library has raised 10 million dollars for the $11.5 million dollar project but they need help raising the last $1.5 million.

If you’d like to help, the library district has launched a campaign to give donors the chance to ahve their name on public spaces throughout the library.

Administrators say the library has seen millions of visitors over the years and the update is much needed.

“Over twenty years of pretty heavy use things wear out all of your furniture and fixtures start to wear out… carpeting finishing on walls when you have a busy public facility like this,” said Executive Director of the Pueblo Library Jon Walker.

This project is expected to break groun in August and completed by the summer of 2022.

For more information on how to donate, go to the Pueblo Library’s website.