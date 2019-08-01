Rate decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities customers now in effect

COLORADO SPRINGS — New, lower rates go into effect August 1 for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

City Council unanimously approved the rate decreases for electric and gas customers on July 23, 2019. The sample residential customer’s bill will decrease 2 percent, or $4.61 per month. A sample commercial customer’s bill will decrease 4.7 percent or $67.84 per month, and a sample industrial customer’s bill will decrease 2.5 percent or $1,050.40 per month.

CSU has provided a look at the average savings their customers will see as of August 1, 2019.

According to CSU, adjustments are based on a “look back” of the previously forecasted fuel costs and a “look ahead” at projections for the next quarter.

Energy costs are variable and driven by price fluctuations in the coal, natural gas, and purchase power market.