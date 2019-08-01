Rate decrease for Colorado Springs Utilities customers now in effect

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rate decrease takes effect for Colorado Springs Utilities customers on August 1, 2019.

COLORADO SPRINGS — New, lower rates go into effect August 1 for Colorado Springs Utilities customers.

City Council unanimously approved the rate decreases for electric and gas customers on July 23, 2019. The sample residential customer’s bill will decrease 2 percent, or $4.61 per month. A sample commercial customer’s bill will decrease 4.7 percent or $67.84 per month, and a sample industrial customer’s bill will decrease 2.5 percent or $1,050.40 per month.

CSU has provided a look at the average savings their customers will see as of August 1, 2019.

According to CSU, adjustments are based on a “look back” of the previously forecasted fuel costs and a “look ahead” at projections for the next quarter.

Energy costs are variable and driven by price fluctuations in the coal, natural gas, and purchase power market.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story