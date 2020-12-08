Randy Bishop appears in court: Judge pushes back disposition hearing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Randy Bishop appeared in court on Tuesday for arraignment hearings on multiple cases, along with multiple hearings on probation.

Bishop, 35, is facing charges including the first-degree murder (after deliberation) of Thomas Anthony Faircloth, attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer, and second-degree assault of a peace officer.

Bishop’s attorney, Joshua Tolini, requested more time, telling the judge it has been difficult to talk with his client due to new protocols implemented by the jail and court systems amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re not where we want to be – I will tell you that there have been some fairly serious negotiations between myself and the District Attorney’s office, I think we are making some progress on it,” said Tolini.

Brent Nelson, with the District Attorney’s office, said he believes some time will be required to speak with victims throughout the cases and had no objection.

Judge Marcus Henson pushed the disposition to January 26th at 3:00 p.m. for all of Bishop’s cases.

Previous:

Randy Bishop, 35, was arrested January 26, after months on the run.

Bishop has been accused of shooting at a Colorado Springs police officer at Memorial Hospital Central in November. He is also accused of shooting a police officer during a traffic stop on January 10.

Bishop is also accused of assault in the second degree (class 4 felony) and felony menacing (class 5 felony) in another case from January 12. In that case, a victim said Bishop attempted to get into their car and hit someone in the mouth with either a closed fist or the pistol he was carrying.

On March 9, detectives with the El Paso County Sheriff’s office completed an in-custody booking on Randy Bishop, charging him with first degree murder of Thomas Anthony Faircloth.

Faircloth’s mother, Kellie Faircloth-Chelette, spoke with FOX21 about the arrest.

