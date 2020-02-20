Rallying around the clock: Trump supporters show up a day early

COLORADO SPRINGS– Hundreds of people lined up in freezing temperatures more than 24 hours ahead of President Trump’s rally in Colorado Springs Wednesday evening.

President Trump is scheduled to speak at a rally at 5:00 p.m. at the World Arena Thursday, February 20, as part of his 2020 re-election campaign, alongside Senator Cory Gardner.

Trump supporters started lining up Wednesday morning. Supporters came prepared with sleeping bags, tents, and space heaters, all hoping to secure a spot in the arena – it’s first-come, first-served for ticket-holders.









Trump supporters camp out ahead of Thursday’s rally

If you’re planning on attending the event, here’s what you need to know:

Parking Opens at 6:00 a.m. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. at Gate B Event start is approximately 5:00 p.m. No overnight parking available Tailgating is not permitted When the lot fills, cars will be turned away – carpooling is encouraged

Tickets Tickets are first-come first served Register through DonaldJTrump.com here 2 tickets per mobile number per event

Seating The Trump Campaign will be directing all ticket holders to their seats There is NO VIP area Handicap seating will be provided on a first come first served basis When the venue reaches capacity, patrons will no longer be given access Should the venue reach capacity an outdoor screen will be provided

Restrooms The Broadmoor World Arena will not permit patrons to use indoor restrooms until they have been given access to the venue Port-o-let stations will be provided in parking area

Outdoor screen Should the venue reach capacity an outdoor screen will be provided



Please follow The Broadmoor World Arena posted guidelines listed on its website.

