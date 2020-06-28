Rally in honor of Elijah McClain in downtown Colorado Springs

June 28, 2020 protest of death of Elijah McClain in COS.

COLORADO SPRING — A group of protestors gathered in downtown Colorado Springs on Sunday to rallying in honor of Elijah McClain. McClain was an unarmed black man who was killed by police in Aurora.

The group of nearly 100 was gathering out front of the Police Operations Center Sunday evening.

In August 2019, Elijah McClain, 23, was confronted by three Aurora police officers, injected with ketamine by paramedics and later died.

McClain was wearing a mask when someone called 911 to report that he seemed suspicious. McClain often wore the mask while jogging, according to his family and friends. He was not committing a crime and was unarmed when police approached him.

On June 25, Governor Jared Polis appointed a special prosecutor to investigate the death of McClain.

