Rally held in Colorado Springs calling for investigation into Spc. Vanessa Guillen’s murder

COLORADO SPRINGS– On Sunday afternoon, a rally was held in Colorado Springs in response to the tragic death of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen, intending to bring awareness to the ongoing issue of military sexual trauma and its effects on its victims, both in and out of the military.

The Pikes Peak Women for Liberation, Poetry 719 and Autonomous Brown Berets hosted the event which was at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs.

A male soldier murdered Specialist Vanessa Guillen at Fort Hood in Texas. Guillen’s family says she told them months before that he was sexually harassing her, but she was scared to report it to her superiors.

The rally focused on educating the community on the push to make the #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill a reality, and how people can get involved.