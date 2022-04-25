COLORADO SPRINGS — The Rainbow Falls Historic Site remains closed for unsafe conditions due to falling rocks.

The Rainbow Falls Historic Site consists of the namesake Rainbow Falls and a small series of waterfalls downstream. The five acres are developed with a parking area, trailhead, covered kiosk with historical and geological interpretive information, picnic benches and tables, a 0.15 mile trail from the parking area to the Falls, secondary trails along Fountain Creek, and viewing overlooks.

Rainbow Falls usually opens to the public in April, but the opening is delayed for visitors’ safety.

For up-to-date information and changes to the visiting schedule, follow the El Paso County Parks website specific to the Rainbow Falls Historic Site.