Rain and hail moving through southern Colorado Friday evening

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Strong storms producing heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes are moving through southern Colorado Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

FOX21’s Meteorologist Emily Roehler is keeping a close eye on the storms. She is encouraging people to stay weather aware.

A line of storms is moving east with small hail and 50+ mph winds. The South I-25 Corridor sees a threat for isolated tornadoes as well.

Watch out for a few severe storms today along and E of I-25 through the plains.

The storm is moving east with 1.5″ hail and 60 mph winds. Roehler says heads up along HWY 160.

