Rain and hail moving through southern Colorado Friday evening

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Strong storms producing heavy rain, hail and possible tornadoes are moving through southern Colorado Friday afternoon into the evening hours.

FOX21’s Meteorologist Emily Roehler is keeping a close eye on the storms. She is encouraging people to stay weather aware.

LIVE FEED:

Check out the Interactive Radar here. Check out the Weather Cameras here.

SEVERE T-STORM WATCH has been issued for Pueblo County and all areas S and E. Strong storms are possible today. Stay weather aware! pic.twitter.com/FMlL0I1fLH — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) June 19, 2020

A line of storms is moving east with small hail and 50+ mph winds. The South I-25 Corridor sees a threat for isolated tornadoes as well.

Once this line of storms clears your location, your biggest severe risk has passed. You may still have some storm activity behind this. Pueblo sees a severe threat over the next hour and a half… the SE Plains sees the highest threat today with storms continuing into the evening pic.twitter.com/1KaEWFVnRs — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) June 19, 2020

Watch out for a few severe storms today along and E of I-25 through the plains.

Severe T-Storm Warning for this storm over Trinidad! the strongest portion of this storm is still W of most of Trinidad and it is moving E…. so prepare for 1" hail and 60mph winds! pic.twitter.com/JMu1MXwfed — Emily Roehler (@EmilyRoehler) June 19, 2020

The storm is moving east with 1.5″ hail and 60 mph winds. Roehler says heads up along HWY 160.

To view specific regions Forecast click here.