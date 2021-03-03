Quest for the best snowplow names begins as CDOT’s inaugural ‘Name that Plow’ contest debuts

A snowplow makes its way down U.S. 6 during a snowstorm, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, near Minturn, Colo. (Chris Dillmann/Vail Daily via AP)

COLORADO — Governor Jared Polis and The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the inaugural Name That Plow contest, kicking off Wednesday. Gov. Polis and CDOT are asking elementary school students across Colorado to submit their best and most creative name ideas for 20 brand new CDOT snowplows joining the current fleet.

The contest is open to elementary school students statewide. Students are invited to fill out an online submission form on the Name that Plow web page with parental supervision and permission.

Submissions are due by Friday, March 26, 2021. The winning snowplow names will be announced in early May.

Once the winners are announced, CDOT will get to work printing the 20 plow names on an official snowplow decal which will then be placed on the snowplow. You’ll even be able to track that plow on cotrip.org in future winters to come!

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Gov. Polis and CDOT can’t wait to see the creative snowplow name ideas submitted by our state’s stellar elementary school students! The options are endless, and we want students to think big and reach for the stars. There aren’t too many rules, but we do have a few guidelines for submissions to be considered in the contest:

The name needs to be limited to one to two words so it will fit on the sticker, for example: Snowball or Snow Patrol.

The snowplow name can’t include your personal name.

No profanity or inappropriate language.

Must be submitted by the deadline of March 26, 2021.

Spread the word and get your thinking caps on- and stay tuned for the debut of 20 named snowplows in May!

Click here to watch the official contest video.