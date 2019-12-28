Puppy thrown at a car by alleged meth user finds forever home

PUEBLO, Colo. — A lab mix puppy thrown at a car by a man believed to be high on meth has found his forever home.

On December 15th, Bob was found hiding underneath a car on South Santa Fe Avenue Pueblo police officer lured Bob out of the car by feeding him his dinner.

to lure the pup out. Animal Control responded & took the pup, who hopefully will find a good home. The male was transported to the hospital & Ofc. Richard Ruiz will cite him for Animal Cruelty. pic.twitter.com/hZEL2SjG2Y — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) December 15, 2019

The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region in Pueblo took Bob in after the incident. Due to the number of interested adopters, the shelter held a drawing to determine who would take Bob home on Friday. Nearly a dozen people meet Bob with five entering the drawing.

“It’s his eyes,” Beth, said. She drove all the way from Peyton to enter the raffle.

Luckily, she was chosen to take Bob home.

His new name is BJ and will be cruising through the streets of Peyton @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/qYbqnL7b6t — Daniela Leon (@danielaleontv) December 27, 2019

She decided to rename Bob, B.J.

“His new older brother’s name is Buddy so he will be Buddy Junior,” Beth, said.

But not everyone went home empty-handed, an anonymous donor heard about Bob’s story and paid the adoption fee of six other dogs at the shelter. For more information contact HSPPR.