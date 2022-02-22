Puffing could cost you: CSPD reminds drivers not to leave their car unattended to warm up

COLORADO SPRINGS – Although it may seem like a good idea to start your car to warm it up while you’re inside, Colorado Springs Police Department is reminding everyone that it’s not a good idea.

Leaving your car unattended while it’s running is considered ‘puffing’ and makes you vulnerable to vehicle theft. In fact in Colorado, puffing is illegal and you can get a ticket for it.

Lieutenant James Sokolik with the Colorado Springs Police Department said that during this time of the year, auto thefts increase as criminals look for any cars left running without their owner.

“People want to warm the car up, which is perfectly understandable, but it is illegal to do so. It’s not just it’s unsafe to leave a car unattended and running. There’s lot of reasons which we’re really worried about is that person being a victim of a more serious crime and losing their vehicle,” Lt. Sokolik said.

In January alone, 24 cars were stolen with the key in the ignition, and the owner inside of their home.

“People think they’re going to start the car, and go run inside real quick and let it warm up and grab something, and that’s all it takes to steal a car,” Lt. Sokolik said.

If you have auto start, officers say that is okay as your car will turn off if someone were to steal it without the key.

Leaving your car unattended and idling for longer than 5 minutes on public or private property still could cost you. CSPD said the fine for puffing is $60.

“Don’t leave your car intended. That’s a number one thing you could do to protect yourself from being the victim of motor vehicle theft,” Lt. Sokolik said.