Pueblo’s free Christmas tree recycling drop-off starts Jan. 2

PUEBLO, Colo. — Are you a resident of Pueblo city and county looking to recycle your Christmas tree?

All residents are welcome to drop-off real Christmas trees at no cost at the following dates and location:

Where: Southside Landfill at 5715 W. State Highway 78

When: Saturday, Jan. 2 to Saturday, Jan. 16

Hours/Days of operation:

Fridays, January 8 and 15, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Saturdays, January 2, 9, and 16, 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

All decorations, tree stands, wires, or nails must be removed from trees. No wreaths or garlands will be accepted due to the final chipping process.

Free chips and mulch will also be available to the public after noon on Monday, Jan. 18, on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, click here or call the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4309.