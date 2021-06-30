Pueblo’s first lactation pod unveiled at Pueblo Mall

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment’s Breastfeeding-Friendly Worksite Program and the Pueblo Mall are excited to announce Pueblo’s first lactation pod located just outside Dillard’s inside the Pueblo Mall.

The pod is a private and safe space to for mothers to nurse or express milk. It is open to the public for fathers or caregivers to feed their babies.

The health department’s Breastfeeding Friendly Program has recruited fourteen worksites since 2018. To become a breastfeeding-friendly worksite, a business creates lactation policies and spaces or modifies existing practices for improvement, for their employees to become compliant with the Workplace Accommodations for Nursing Mothers Act (WANMA).

“The purpose of this announcement is to promote the very first lactation pod in Pueblo, hosted at the Pueblo Mall,” stated Gabby Jimenez, health promotion specialist at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment. “It is extremely significant and beneficial to nursing mothers in the community.”

“The Pueblo Mall is thrilled to house the first lactation pod in Pueblo. It is an invaluable resource for all of the 21st-century breastfeeding mamas that are on the go in our community. This ADA-compliant pod can be located and unlocked with the free Mamava app. The lighting and fan can also be adjusted by the touch of a button. Every mom deserves a clean, safe place to nurse. We are grateful to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment for allowing Pueblo Mall this opportunity” said Cara Fitzgerald, Marketing Manager, Pueblo Mall.

The celebration at the Pueblo Mall also serves to recognize the fourteen breastfeeding friendly worksites created in Pueblo during the past three years. The worksites are:

Bright Beginnings Childcare Center

Catholic Charities

Children’s Palace Childcare Center

Department of Human Services

Parkview Health System

Pueblo City-County Library District

Pueblo Community College

Pueblo County

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment

Pueblo Mall

Pueblo Sangre de Cristo Art Center

Pueblo SOCO NeighborWorks

Pueblo Zoo

Target

“We hope to see many community members take advantage of this new space when taking their nursing children to the Pueblo Mall. Resources such as the lactation pod and breastfeeding friendly worksites contribute to lactation continuity and sustainability,” Jimenez continued.