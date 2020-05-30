Pueblo’s District 60 streams each high schools’ graduation ceremony

PUEBLO, Colo – Saturday wraps up graduation weekend for Pueblo’s District 60.

Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso expressed her excitement to share the ceremonies with the community. “We’ve captured the essence of a complete ceremony, including the student processional to pomp and circumstance, professionally-produced student and faculty addresses, and students walking across the stage to receive their diploma,” said Macaluso.

Each high school graduation video includes every element of a traditional ceremony, in high definition, providing families with an intimate experience they have never been able to see before.

Each video starts the same, however, the ceremony is specialized for each school and each student gets called by name.

Watch East High School virtual graduation below:

Watch South High School virtual graduation below:

Watch Centennial High School virtual graduation below:

Watch Central High School virtual graduation below:

Watch Paragon High School virtual graduation below:

Watch the Academic Excellence ceremony: