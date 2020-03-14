1  of  7
Pueblo’s D-70 to provide meals while schools are closed

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Pueblo School Districts 60 and 70 are closed until at least March 30 due to coronavirus concerns.

While they are closed students are still able to get free meals at the locations below.

District 70 school sites will serve Grab n’ Go meals during the hours of 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. from Monday, March 16th through Friday, March 20th: 

Avondale Elementary, Vineland Middle, Pleasant View, Liberty Point Middle, Desert Sage, Beulah, Rye Elementary, and Craver Middle Schools. 

Lunch, along with breakfast for the following day, will be distributed at the bus loops of each school, according to District 70.

Any student present under the age of 19 will receive a free meal bag. 

The menu is below:

Monday: Burgers, Chips, Sliced Apples, Bagged Carrots, Water Cinnabun, Sliced Apples, milk

Tuesday: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes, Sliced Apples, Bagged Carrots, Water Frudel, Sliced Apples, milk

Wednesday: LC Pizza, Sliced Apples, Bagged Carrots, Water Glazed Pancakes, Sliced Apples, milk

Thursday: Mac and Cheese, Dinner Roll, Sliced Apples, Bagged Carrots, Water Benefit Bar, Sliced Apples, milk

Friday: Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Chips, Sliced Apples, Bagged Carrots, Water Muffin Bread, Sliced Apples, milk

Parents can buy meals for $3.

