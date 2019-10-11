Pueblo’s Activarmor on cusp of major expansion

PUEBLO, Colo. — ActivArmor is the best new small business in the country, according to the “Pitch to Win” competition from Nationwide and BlueVine.

ActivArmor beat out more than 3,300 small businesses in the competition to win a $100,000 grant that will help the company in it’s expansion.

“We’re excited about the opportunity that brings to us as a company,” Founder and President Diana Hall said. “With that $100,000 I can open an additional five clinics in those major metropolitan markets.”

The casts Hall’s company makes are a rigid 3-D printed plastic with a mesh like structure for better air circulation, hygiene and other benefits that Hall sees in comparison to traditional casts. The casts, which Hall says are covered by most insurance plans, can be used for broken bones, arthritis, carpal tunnel or other ailments.

“We can take the place of traditional casts and splints in the market and make it viable for people and affordable,” Hall said.

At this point, 11 clinics around the region have partnered with Hall to provide the casts. She has 12 more that are close to finalizing a deal, but she has higher hopes.

“My goal is to get into at least 20 strategic major metropolitan markets across the country by the end of next year,” Hall said. “Which, will mean that this product is available to almost everyone in the United States.”

Up until this point, Hall says, her investors have been friends, family and doctors who believe in the product. When interested clinics reach out to her, the money to get the providers the medical devices as always been the issue.

“It’s a matter of, ‘Okay, how do we afford the investment to go?” Hall said.

With the money to start in around a quarter of the markets she’s aiming for, Hall says, the competition winnings will give her insight into where her next round of funding will come from, like venture capital funds.

With that in mind, as well as five years of experience pitching her product, she was determined to walk out of the competition in Columbus successful.

“I think mine is the best. I always have and it’s funny because everybody does,” Hall said. “If it’s your baby if it’s what you believe in 100 percent, you always think you’re going to win and I went in there believing it was and needing it too.”

Though she left for schooling at the Colorado School of Mines, Pueblo is where Hall grew up. Her office is downtown and she wants to create more jobs for her hometown.

“This is where I grew up,” Hall explained. “My grandpa worked at the steel mill, my mom worked at the public library for a million years. I love contributing to my home town. “