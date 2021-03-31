Pueblo’s 30 club donates $40,000 to Pueblo School District 70 programs

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo 30 Club awarded two large grants, $20,000 to the Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture and Construction (AMAC) at Pueblo County High School and $20,000 to Pueblo School District 70 for Financial Literacy programs.

“The 30 Club is comprised of 30 local men in their 30s who would like to boost Pueblo and watch it grow,” according to Mr. Nick O’Quin with C&O Window and Door and a member of the group. “The group holds an annual fundraising event each November called the Foundation Charity Ball and the group utilizes the money raised to contribute to different programs that they consider important in the growth of Pueblo.”

The AMAC program – specifically targeted to the construction trades – because they see the need for local community partnerships and building a solid labor force.

30 Club is also working with Dr. Mike Wakefield at CSU-P to help develop and design financial literacy programs that would be incorporated at the high schools within District 70.