Pueblo Zoo to host annual ZooBoo Oct. 22

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

PUEBLO, Colo. – ZooBoo, Pueblo Zoo’s annual Halloween event, is now three days long! Dress up in your most creative costume and have a spook-tastic time. 

The event will kick off with a sneak-peek Boo Bonus Members Only afternoon on Friday, Oct. 22, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Members will receive a complimentary treat bag (while supplies last), extra treats and participate in fun and creepy activities. 

ZooBoo opens to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 23rd, and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm. 

The event will feature as follows: 

  • Trick-or-treating at sponsor booths 
  • Ghoulicious candy 
  • Scavenger hunt 
  • Spooky crafts and games 
  • Costume contest and parades 
  • Parades with prize winners (see pueblozoo.org/zooboo for parade times) 

Tickets are available online and at the gates.

Pricing is as follows: 

  • All kids 3-17 years old: $4
  • Non-member adults: $12
  • Member adults and children under 3 are free 

For the safety of others, fully covered adult masks or heavy makeup, balloons, weapons and all weapon-like items such as hatchets, baseball bats or swords are prohibited. 

The ZooBoo entrance will be at the main zoo entrance. 

Sponsored booths are as follows: Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Feelin’ a Little Philly, Great Clips, Home Smart Preferred Realty, Mauro Farms & Bakery, MGA Home Healthcare, Minnequa Works Credit Union, Pueblo Fire Department, Romero Insurance Agency – State Farm, Smile Doctors, South Central Colorado Head Start 

Full information and schedules available at this website

