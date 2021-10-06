Pueblo Zoo to host annual ZooBoo Oct. 22

Courtesy of the Pueblo Zoo.

PUEBLO, Colo. – ZooBoo, Pueblo Zoo’s annual Halloween event, is now three days long! Dress up in your most creative costume and have a spook-tastic time.

The event will kick off with a sneak-peek Boo Bonus Members Only afternoon on Friday, Oct. 22, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Members will receive a complimentary treat bag (while supplies last), extra treats and participate in fun and creepy activities.

ZooBoo opens to the general public on Saturday, Oct. 23rd, and Sunday, Oct. 24, from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm.

The event will feature as follows:

Trick-or-treating at sponsor booths

Ghoulicious candy

Scavenger hunt

Spooky crafts and games

Costume contest and parades

Parades with prize winners (see pueblozoo.org/zooboo for parade times)

Tickets are available online and at the gates.

Pricing is as follows:

All kids 3-17 years old: $4

Non-member adults: $12

Member adults and children under 3 are free

For the safety of others, fully covered adult masks or heavy makeup, balloons, weapons and all weapon-like items such as hatchets, baseball bats or swords are prohibited.

The ZooBoo entrance will be at the main zoo entrance.

Sponsored booths are as follows: Boy Scouts of America, Children’s Hospital of Colorado, Feelin’ a Little Philly, Great Clips, Home Smart Preferred Realty, Mauro Farms & Bakery, MGA Home Healthcare, Minnequa Works Credit Union, Pueblo Fire Department, Romero Insurance Agency – State Farm, Smile Doctors, South Central Colorado Head Start

Full information and schedules available at this website.