(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Brew at the Zoo is back at the Pueblo Zoo for 2023, and proceeds from every ticket sold helps the Pueblo Zoo care for exotic and endangered animals.

The fan favorite event features craft beverages, live music, local gourmet street eats, and of course, some of the rarest animals on the planet.

“Brew at the Zoo helps us highlight some of what’s great in Colorado like local brews and spirits and the Pueblo Zoo! It also helps us demonstrate that zoos are not just for kids. There is so much for adults to enjoy and learn at the zoo. Hosting a festive event like Brew helps remind people of that while they are enjoying a fantastic afternoon,” said Executive Director, Abbie Krause. “People will need to act fast, as we expect to sell out, like we did in 2022.”

The Pueblo Zoo said vendors are still signing up to join the fun, but the list of breweries that will offer tastings is already packed: 4 Noses, 3 Hundred Distillery, 1350 Distilling, Apple Valley Cider Co, Bird Dog Whiskey, Blackhat Distillery, Breckenridge Distillery, Bristol Brewing Co., Brues Alehouse Brewing Company, Crystal Springs Brewing Co., Goat Patch Brewing Co., Golden Moon Distillery, High Trestle Brewing Co., Mountain Merman Brewing Co., Odell Brewing Company, Reservoir Brewing, South Park Brewing, Shamrock Brewing Co, and Walter’s Beer.

The Zoo said the event will take place rain or shine, Apr. 29 from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

Early bird tickets are available through March 19 for $35 for members, $40 for non-members. General Admission will go up to $45 for members and $50 for non-members after the early bird price ends.

Attendees must be 21 or older to purchase tickets and attend, no children or dogs are allowed. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable.