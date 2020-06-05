Pueblo Zoo reopens to members Monday, general public Wednesday

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Zoo has been given the green light to reopen with Phase 1 to the city.

As an outdoor facility, the Pueblo Zoo is able to bring the joy of the animal connection while providing ample social distancing opportunities under Colorado’s “Safer at Home and in the Vast, Great Outdoors” phase.

“We are delighted to be able to get back to serving our community and our mission,” says Executive Director, Abigail Krause. “We know that people are in much need of recreation and distraction, and the Pueblo Zoo will be a great place to provide that respite. We are counting on everyone to work together to adhere to guidelines, so we can each do our part in keeping our animals and our community safe.”

Opening dates: June 8-9 for members only and Wednesday, June 10 for the General public.

Guests will be able to enjoy the zoo’s spacious 25 acres of flat greenspace and gardens along a designated one-way path. While buildings will remain closed, guests will be able to purchase food from the Safari Cafe and keepsakes from conveniently located outdoor gift shop kiosks.

High-touch areas will be disinfected every two hours, and the full zoo will be disinfected daily by custodial staff. In adherence to safety guidelines, the zoo will initially be operating at a reduced capacity to ensure safety and ample distancing.

Additionally, the Pueblo Zoo is implementing the following protocols and guidelines to ensure the safety of their animals, staff, and guests:

Admission sales will be walk-up only. Guests do not need to make a reservation, but there may be delays in entry as zoo staff manage capacity to ensure social distancing. Check pueblozoo.org for guidance on peak and non-peak times. Guests are advised to bring sunscreen and water, in case of entrance delays.

Guests are asked to stay six feet apart from other groups at all times.

Guests will be required to wear some type of cloth face covering/mask to protect animals and other guests.

Guests are asked to pay with credit cards whenever possible. Cash will be accepted with exact change only.

Zoo staff will maintain a policy of strict adherence to the wearing of personal protective equipment, consent that they are free of any virus-related symptoms at the beginning of every shift, and continue to follow a rotating, A/B schedule.

Guests who feel sick or have been told to isolate/quarantine due to potential exposure, illness or while awaiting test results should not visit the zoo.

Full details about the zoo’s reopening plan and what guests can expect can be found at pueblozoo.org/covid.

The Pueblo Zoo looks forward to welcoming back members and guests and hopes that we can all work together to support a safe and healthy community.

The Pueblo Zoo is a not-for-profit organization and is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) featuring more than 400 animals, 125 species, and beautiful spacious grounds. Look for the AZA logo whenever you visit a zoo or aquarium as your assurance that you are supporting a facility dedicated to providing excellent care for animals, a great experience for you, and a better future for all living things.