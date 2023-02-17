(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Though the snow still lingers in Colorado, summer is quickly approaching.

With the impending season change and school’s release for summer break, now is the time to think about summer camp options for your kids.

The Pueblo Zoo is offering several summer camp options, in total 13, running for seven weeks. Registration is open and there are some scholarship opportunities available.

Students can spend their time learning about zoo animals and venture into exploring creatures and plants native to Colorado.

Camps are weekly, running through July 28. More information can be found in the link above.