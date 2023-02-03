(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The YMCA of Pueblo announced it is welcoming the public with Community Weekends in 2023. Prospective members of the YMCA will have the opportunity to try the YMCA and learn more about the organization.

The YMCA of Pueblo has been serving the Pueblo community for 134 years. The Pueblo YMCA offers two functional fitness spaces, three indoor swimming pools, two full-size indoor basketball courts, a public Pueblo City-County Library branch, 30+ group exercise classes, a 44-foot rock climbing wall, and more.

On Community Weekends, the Pueblo YMCA will offer guests the opportunity to purchase day passes without needing to be accompanied by an active YMCA member, allowing guests to try the YMCA without a commitment.

“This is the next phase of the Y opening our facility to the public,” says Kelly J Martinez, Senior Membership Experience Director. “We have been preparing ourselves for this moment since COVID restrictions started to ease off during summer 2021.”

Community Weekends will occur the first Friday weekend of each month. More information about Community Weekends and day passes can be found on the Pueblo YMCA website.