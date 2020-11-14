Pueblo woman sentenced to over 5 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

DENVER– United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Connie Gill, of Pueblo, was sentenced to serve 66 months (over 5 years) in federal prison, followed by 3 years on supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute oxycodone.

According to the US Department of Justice (USDOJ), Gill appeared remotely while in custody and she was remanded at the conclusion of the hearing.

Between February 8, 2019 and February 27, 2019, Gill created dozens of fake prescriptions for oxycodone, using the names of at least three medical practitioners without their knowledge or permission.

The USDOJ says Gill obtained the necessary supplies from local office supply stores and used a publicly available application on her cell phone to design the prescriptions. Gill directed other individuals to fill or attempt to fill the fraudulent prescriptions at pharmacies in Pueblo and Colorado Springs.

After obtaining the oxycodone from the pharmacy, Gill and others would divide the pills. In some cases, Gill paid the other individuals in cash upon receiving the pills.

On February 27, 2019, a confidential informant arranged to purchase methamphetamine from Gill at her hotel room in Pueblo. The informant purchased 3.06 grams of methamphetamine from her, according to the USDOJ.

That same day, Pueblo Police officers executed a search warrant for Gill’s hotel room. Inside, officers found prescription bottles, printed fake prescriptions, blue prescription paper, a printer filled with prescription paper, a paper cutter, and multiple scales.

In all, based on the fake prescriptions that were filled and those which Gill created but were not yet filled, she either possessed with the intent to distribute or intended to possess with the intent to distribute at least 16.8 grams of Oxycodone.

“Opioids are killing people, and my office is doing everything possible to stop the illegal distribution of drugs like Oxycodone,” said U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn. “Thanks to the hard work of the DEA and the Pueblo Police Department, a drug dealer is behind bars.”

“I’d like to highlight the work that the Pueblo Police Department put into this case,” said Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter of the DEA Denver Field Division. “It’s partnerships like this, with local and state agencies, that get these dangerous drugs off the street and out of our neighborhoods.”

Gill was sentenced on November 13, 2020 by U.S. District Judge William J. Martinez. She was first indicted by a federal grand jury on November 21, 2019 and then later charged by information and pleaded guilty on June 23, 2020.