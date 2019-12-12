Pueblo woman pleads guilty in 23-month-old son’s death

PUEBLO, Colo. — A woman pleaded guilty in exchange for a lesser charge in the death of her 23-month-old son, Raydn, last year.

22-year-old Faith Hughes pleaded guilty Wednesday to negligence causing death and faces a prison term between eight and 16 years with three years of parole.

Authorities said Hughes and the 22-year-old father, Skylar Chapman were arrested in June 2018 after Hughes brought their son to a hospital with severe injuries including two bleeding brain injuries and black eyes.

The father was sentenced to 48 years in the state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in June.

Hughes said on June 28, 2018, Chapman got out of bed and slapped Raydn twice on the head with an open hand. Hughes then said Raydn began crying, seizing, and having trouble breathing.

The affidavit said Hughes looked for a pulse, performed CPR, and then she and Chapman decided to take Raydn to the hospital, where he died.

Hughes said she didn’t want hospital staff to be concerned with the bruises, so she punched herself in the eyes to make it look like they had gotten robbed. She told Pueblo police she and her son were jumped.

The affidavit said police didn’t believe her story. Hughes finally admitted to police the bruises had been getting worse over the last month, and both she and Chapman had been physical with Raydn on a daily basis since “he stopped listening to them.”

>>> Tap here to read the full affidavit