Pueblo will move to ‘Level Orange: Safer at Home’ on Saturday

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

PUEBLO — Citing “sharp increases” in coronavirus case rates, the state announced Friday it would implement Level Orange: Safer at Home in Pueblo on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

CDPHE informed Pueblo County leaders the city’s current incidence rates are aligned with Public Health Order 20-36 COVID-19 Dial Level Red, and decided to implement gradual restrictions at this time to COVID-19 Dial Level Orange.

The letter from CDPHE may be read here.

“Unfortunately, the data demonstrates that our current level of restriction is not enough to stop the rise in cases and hospitalizations, and CDPHE has moved Pueblo County to a more restrictive level,” explained public health director Randy Evetts. He added, “This is concerning for our community, businesses and schools. I am hopeful that with the cooperation of our residents, leadership of our community and commitment by our businesses, we can reverse the trend of COVID-19 infections quickly and return to a more open community and economy.”

Individuals are urged to take the following precautions:

Keep gatherings small

Limit in-person gatherings

Limit unnecessary trips

Wear a mask

Practice social distancing

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water

If you are sick, even with very mild symptoms, stay home. This is one of the most powerful tools we have to fight the spread of disease.

Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, but does not have symptoms, should get tested 7 days after suspected exposure.

If you are exposed, quarantine for a full 14 days, regardless of test results.

People who have symptoms should get tested right away.

Pueblo County’s free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is open Monday through Friday and this Saturday, November 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Testing is available in the Livestock Pavilion at the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Enter the site through Gate 4 off Mesa and Gaylord Avenues.

“We greatly appreciate everyone in the community and our many partners who have been doing all they can to contribute to slowing the spread of COVID-19. We continue to urge residents to follow the guidelines and prevention measures, taking small acts, which add up to create a broad collective impact,” explained Evetts.

>>Tap here to learn more about Safer at Home Guidelines