(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The victim of a suspicious death on Friday, Aug. 4, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office.

One Friday at around 8 p.m., the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) was called to a crash in the 1700 block of Tenderfoot Lane, which is east of Purcell Boulevard and west of I-25. When deputies arrived they found 32-year-old Larry Derrick Maes of Pueblo, dead in a white SUV.

The Pueblo County Coroner said an autopsy will help determine cause and manner of death. If you saw anything suspicious or know anything about the crash, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #23074.