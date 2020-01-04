Pueblo West New Year’s Eve death turns into homicide investigation

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — A New Year’s Eve suspicious death in Pueblo West has turned into a homicide investigation.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 31st deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment at the 200 block of South McCulloch Blvd. The 9-1-1 caller reported a neighbor lying on the floor of an adjacent apartment.

The Pueblo West Fire Department arrived on the scene first and told deputies the man showed obvious signs of death. The deputies believed the injuries appeared suspicious.

The Pueblo County Coroner’s office confirmed the victim as 64-year-old John Karl Bolte.

Upon completion of the autopsy, the evidence did confirm homicide. The Sheriff’s Office can’t reveal specific details of the homicide.

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor encourages the public to get involved.

“Mr. Bolte lived alone in this apartment, but we are sure that he has friends and family that can help lead us to the individual(s) that did this,” said Sheriff Taylor Friday morning. “We ask that anyone with information regarding Mr. Bolte’s death or anyone that saw something suspicious in the area on the 30th of December or New Year’s Eve day, call us.”

No arrests have been made. If you have information about the incident call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).