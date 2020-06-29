Pueblo West Metropolitan District Fourth of July Fireworks display canceled

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Pueblo West Fire Chief, Brian Caserta, announced Monday that the Pueblo West community fireworks display will be cancelled.

Officials say current dry conditions and not receiving anticipated moisture has prompted this cancellation, along with limited resources and a primary goal of community fire safety being of the utmost importance. Along with the current countywide fire conditions, a current county fire ban, and two recent fires in Pueblo County since last Thursday, all of these factors have been considered in the decision.

“This has been a hard decision to make given we wanted to provide our community something they could enjoy in light of what we all have been going through with COVID-19 and the many restrictions we all have endured over the last several months,” said Chief Caserta. “However, in making this decision we feel it’s best for public safety not to have a show this year.”

The Pueblo West Fire Department and Chief Caserta want to remind everyone that the use of fireworks is strictly prohibited and anyone caught lighting fireworks can be fined, and in addition held liable for any damages caused by the use of fireworks.

