Pueblo West man arrested for shooting two deputies makes first court appearance

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo County judge on Monday set the bond for a man accused of shooting two Pueblo County Deputies on New Years Day.

48-year-old Eddie Lovins allegedly shot at two deputies, hitting one in the head. The two deputies are expected to make a recovery.

The deputies were conducting a welfare check after receiving a call from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Lovins is accused of making threats against the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the capitol building in Tennessee.

Now Lovins faces two counts of first-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and two counts of first-degree assault of a peace officer in Pueblo County. According to court documents, the judge set Lovins bond at $500,000.

Lovins will be back in Pueblo County Court Thursday morning. He has had previous run ins with law enforcement.

According to court documents, in May of 2015, Lovins was arrested for striking his fiance in Durango and charged with harassment, third-degree assault, telephone-obstruct service and false imprisonment. He pleaded guilty and the four charges were dismissed after one-year of probation.

In 2017, court records showed that Lovins was arrested on a felony menacing charge in Pueblo County. However, that charge had also been dropped.