PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo West Girls Lacrosse team needs the community’s help to begin the upcoming season in style.

Coach Taylor Christensen started a GoFundMe and is encouraging the community to donate enough money to purchase new uniforms.

“We have high hopes for a winning record and would like to combine that with a new winning look,” Christensen said. “Thank you, and GO Cyclones!”



To view the GoFundMe, visit: https://gf.me/v/c/jtqb/pueblo-west-girls-girls-lacrosse-new-uniforms