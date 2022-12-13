(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo City Council voted 4-3 Monday, Dec. 12 to table a proposed ordinance to ban abortion facilities in the city.

Counselors Heather Graham, Sarah Martinez, Vicente Martinez Ortega, and Dennis Flores voted to pull the anti-abortion ordinance, while Counselors Larry Atencio, Regina Maestri, and Lori Winner voted against pulling the ordinance.

The proposal would have made it a crime for anyone to provide abortion pills or tools needed to perform the procedure and would have banned abortion within the city.

The vote and City Council meeting come as Colorado ranks among the top three states in the U.S. for an increase in the number of abortions from April to October of 2022.

The ordinance passed a preliminary council vote two weeks ago and follows several packed meetings. Monday night’s meeting was no exception, as community members waved signs, and people on both sides of the issue were in attendance.

The proposed ordinance was introduced by Councilor Regina Maestri because anti-abortion activists asked her to take action after news broke of a planned abortion clinic already under construction in Pueblo.

The proposed ordinance marked the first attempt by a Texas-based anti-abortion group, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, which looked to poke holes in Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA). Maestri has said that the ordinance was in response to the RHEA. The recently passed Colorado law ensures the right to an abortion in the state.

The law was sponsored by a Pueblo lawmaker, House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar. Esgar has said that she was “surprised” by the effort and said it does not represent Pueblo’s wishes.

“Pueblo voters have repeatedly voiced their opinions at the ballot that they support a woman’s right to choose,” Esgar said.

The Colorado Attorney General’s Office also said it is committed to defending the state’s abortion law and challenging any local ordinance that violates it.

“I welcome the Pueblo City Council’s decision to respect Colorado law and not take action that would interfere with access to legal and safe abortion care,” Attorney General Weiser said in a statement on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar continues to state there is nothing the city could have done to stop the proposed clinic, Clinics for Abortion & Reproductive Excellence (CARE), from opening.

The Texas-based group, Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn, has supported 61 abortion-banning ordinances in Texas, Nebraska, Ohio, Iowa, and New Mexico.

The proposed ordinance is tabled indefinitely and will not appear before City Council unless a new ordinance is written.