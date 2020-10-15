Pueblo VITA recruiting volunteers for 2021 tax season

PUEBLO, Colo. — Volunteer recruitment efforts have begun for the Pueblo Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program’s 2021 tax season.

According to a press release, Pueblo VITA is a program of United Way of Pueblo County, is endorsed by the IRS, and provides free tax preparation services and e-filing for federal and state taxes to annual income-qualified individuals and families.

The program seeks to recruit volunteers for the upcoming tax filing season that runs the first week in February through mid-April. Interviewers and quality review positions are heavily needed in addition to available tax preparer opportunities. A commitment to working at least one tax site per week during the 11-week season is necessary. Each site is open approximately 4 – 5 hours per day. Volunteer site selection is encouraged.

Those interested in volunteering should:

enjoy detail work

be comfortable with various tax preparation software

work well with the general public

be willing to complete a background check

be well versed in tax preparation (not needed for interviewers or quality review volunteers)

In addition to the traditional filing season, VITA is also available to answer questions from taxpayers, provide e-filing services, or to assist with special filing situations.

The Pueblo VITA Program is partially funded by the Community Services Advisory Council (CSAC) and administered by United Way of Pueblo County. The program adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to process more than 950 income tax forms at various sites throughout the community and via drop-off format in 2020. Over $1,725,000 was brought back into the Pueblo community through refunds and an estimated $136,500 was realized in preparation savings to the taxpayers. The upcoming season will be the 15th year of service to the community at sites located throughout Pueblo County. The Pueblo VITA Program emphasizes the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC), Child Care Tax Credit, the Tax Credit for the Elderly (TCE) as well as tuition and other key credits.

For information on volunteering or program details, call Judith at 719-296-8768 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. General program information is also available at www.pueblounitedway.org/vita.