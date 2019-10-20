Pueblo Trash task force tackling illegal dumping

PUEBLO, Colo. — The city, county and community members of Pueblo rolling up their sleeves Saturday as they cleaned up a popular illegal dumping area near Troy and Highway 50.

The City-County Trash Task Force formed a little over a year ago aiming to get rid of illegal dumping.

The group hopes to implement measures like a 24-7 hotline to report people dumping, finding permanent ways for people to get rid of hazardous materials easily, and analyzing programs from communities in New Mexico and Minnesota that Pueblo could implement too.