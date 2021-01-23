Pueblo theater celebrates thanksgiving in January after COVID postpones play

PUEBLO, Colo. — You’ve heard of Christmas in July, but have you heard of Thanksgiving in January; that’s what’s happening this weekend at the Steel City Theatre Company in Pueblo.

Their “Stuffed with Thanks(giving)” play performance was postponed due to the November wave of COVID-19 infections, but instead of canceling this show like they did in the Spring, they decided to postpone the show to this weekend.

It is a three-part show that follows three different families and their stories on Thanksgiving Day.

They are having their live play drive-in style and you can listen through your radio like a drive-in movie.

Each show costs $20 per car, no matter how many people are inside.



They are also hosting a Valentine’s Day show coming up indoors so only 10 couples allowed inside for that one.

You do have to make reservations so go to steelcitytheatre.org or call 719-994-8298.