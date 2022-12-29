(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the two people found dead in an apparent murder-suicide on Dec. 22 on Pueblo’s north side, and Pueblo School District 60 has confirmed the victim was a music teacher at South High School.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, the Pueblo County Coroner posted on Twitter identifying the two men found dead in a business in the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street. They have been identified as 26-year-old Tyler West of Pueblo and 38-year-old Derek Reis of Wyoming.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers originally responded to the business on N. Elizabeth St. around 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22 on reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found two men dead. On Dec. 23, PPD said that the deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide.

PPD confirmed that the victim in this case, Tyler West, had worked as a teacher for Pueblo School District 60.

D60 provided a crisis team and counseling support at the school for students and staff on Thursday, and also issued a statement:

It is with profound sadness and an extremely heavy heart that we confirm that one of our teachers has unexpectedly passed away. Mr. Tyler West served as our South High School band and instrumental teacher for the past two years. Mr. West was well respected and beloved by our students and staff at South and will be deeply missed. Although he was at South but a short time, his lively personality and endearing teaching style will long be remembered. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time. Pueblo School District 60

The coroner said the investigation into the murder-suicide is ongoing.