Pueblo students return to schools to pack up, prepare for more e-learning

PUEBLO, Colo.– D70 staff and students returned to schools Tuesday, to collect personal items from their desks and lockers, as well as to also return school materials.

The school year isn’t over quite yet, but D70 staff members are preparing for summer, still hopefull school can reopen for in-person learning by fall.

“I hope to get back into the classrooms. The online portion of our education is nice, but it’s different,” said Principal Chris Slobodnik at Liberty Point International School. “The teachers are here for a reason and the kids like to have that one-on-one education. That’s why my teachers are teachers – because they get to be with the students.”

Liberty Point International School moved to online learning March 13, and this school year will end June 1. The 2021 academic year begins August 17.

D70 and districts across Southern Colorado will announce guidelines for fall at a later date.