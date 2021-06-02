Pueblo steel mill had previous serious OSHA citations

PUEBLO, Colo. — The steel mill in Pueblo, where eight workers were injured in an explosion over the weekend, had been cited for putting employees at risk before.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has issued citations against Evraz Steel Mill multiple times in the past for safety violations.

The citations were mostly for not having proper safety protections in place, such as fire extinguishers and guardrails, or not routinely inspecting large, overhead cranes.

These citations precede last weekend’s incident, in which eight people were hurt when a furnace inside the mill ruptured. Three of those people were seriously hurt and hospitalized.