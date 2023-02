PUEBLO (KXRM) — The Pueblo South Colts not only finished off a perfect run in league play, but they also helped head coach Shannan Lane reach her 300th career win as head coach leading the Pueblo South boys and girls basketball teams.

Pueblo South (17-6, 10-0 5A/4A South Central) defeated Pueblo Central (17-6, 8-2 5A/4A South Central) 89-67 Friday night.

Over a 15-year coaching career, Lane’s teams have never had a losing season, missed the playoffs or had a first-round loss.