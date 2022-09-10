PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Mobile Shower Program was in Pueblo on Saturday to provide a warm shower and hygiene care to unhoused people living in Pueblo.

The Shower Program was joined by Praise Assembly and My Brother’s Keeper to host the 2nd Annual event at Plaza Verde Park.

The event ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and offered not only a shower, but food and assistance from Blanket Pueblo, The Pork Chop Lady, Sam’s Street Tacos, Health Solutions, and more.

To learn more about the program, and how you can help, go to cooperativecare.org/donations/mobile-showers.