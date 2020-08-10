Pueblo Sheriff’s K9s Edo and Mondy receive donation of body armor

PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office K9s Edo and Mondy have received bullet and stab

protective vests, thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in

K9s, Inc.

K9 Edo

K9 Mondy

Each vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds and comes with a five-year warranty.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to

provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and

related agencies throughout the United States.

The vests were sponsored by NaturVet and embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by NaturVet.”

This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9s is U.S. made, custom fitted and NIJ certified.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,970 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old, actively employed and certified

with law enforcement or related agencies.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single

donation of $960 will sponsor one vest.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.

For more information please call 508-824-6978.