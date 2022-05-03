PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor awarded the 2022 County Sheriffs of Colorado Scholarship to two local students on Tuesday — Central High School’s Kaitlyn Jesik and Pueblo County High School’s Aaron Krinsky.

The County Sheriffs of Colorado, the state’s sheriff’s association, offers 31 scholarships of $500 each to deserving high school and college students in Colorado to fund higher education. As a strong proponent of higher education, Sheriff Taylor has traditionally awarded a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving student. This year, Taylor again opted to award two $1,000 scholarships due to the level of competition among the applicants.

“Both of these students are very talented, hard-working and are most deserving of this scholarship,” Sheriff Taylor said. “Kaitlyn and Aaron are examples of the exceptional students we have in our community. I am proud to support them in furthering their education by awarding them each a $1,000 scholarship.”





Kaitlyn has a 4.1 GPA and is currently ranked in the Top 5 of her class at Central. She plans to attend Colorado State University-Fort Collins and major in zoology and biology. Her career goal is to be a veterinarian.

Aaron has a 4.6 GPA and is ranked in the Top 20 of his class at Pueblo County High School. He plans to attend Colorado State University Pueblo and study business and exercise science with the goal of becoming a chiropractor.

This is the 43rd year for the County Sheriff’s of Colorado Scholarship program, which is funded in part from the CSOC honorary membership fund which consists of contributions from citizens and businesses.

To learn more about the scholarship program, go to coloradosheriffs.org/scholarships.