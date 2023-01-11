(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero has announced the County Sheriffs of Colorado, Inc. (CSOC) will award a $1,000 scholarship to a deserving local high school senior, and applications are now available.

CSOC, the state Sheriff’s Association, established the scholarship program in 1978.

“It’s an honor to be able to offer this scholarship, on behalf of the Colorado Sheriffs of Colorado, to a local student who has aspirations of attending college,” said Pueblo County Sheriff David J. Lucero. “The inability to pay for college should not be a barrier for students in pursuing their future dreams. I encourage all high school seniors to apply for the scholarship.”

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this the 45th year the CSOC has made scholarships available to deserving students and this year, a scholarship will be awarded in more than 30 Colorado counties. Applications will be reviewed by a local citizens’ committee appointed by Sheriff Lucero.

The recipient will be selected based on criteria established by CSOC to include leadership, merit, character, involvement and career purpose. Any legal permanent resident of Pueblo County enrolled in or applying to a vocational training program or institution of higher learning in Colorado as a full- or part-time student is eligible to apply.

There are no restrictions as to the course of study or training which may be pursued an no restrictions are placed upon applications by reason of race, creed, age, sex or national origin, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The scholarship application is available on the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office website.

Completed applications can be dropped off at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 909 Court Street, or at the Pueblo County Sheriff’s substation in Pueblo West, 320 East Joe Martinez Boulevard. Applications can also be mailed to Alyssa Uhernik, 909 Court Street, Pueblo, Co., 81003. The application deadline is Feb. 24.