Pueblo sees first confirmed case of COVID-19

PUEBLO — The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment (PDPHE) announced the first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the county.

The test results of this case will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for official confirmation.

The patient is an adult man, who is currently isolated at home and recovering. PDPHE is working closely with CDPHE to identify people who may have come into contact with this man and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding his illness.

“We wish for a full and quick recovery,” stated Randy Evetts, public health director at PDPHE. “Protecting the health of our community is our top priority, and we are doing everything possible to make sure the public is safe.”

PDPHE continues to work closely with local, state and federal partners to assure a streamlined response and help prevent further spread of disease in our community.

“Now, more than ever, we remind people to focus on the steps they can take to help prevent the spread of disease,” said Dr. Christopher Urbina, PDPHE Medical Director. “The best thing you can do is practice good hygiene, and stay home if you are sick.”

PDPHE also encourages residents to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19: